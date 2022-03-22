Selected prisoners to be released on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence

The Narendra Modi government has decided to give a special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases -- on August 15, 2022, (75th anniversary of Independence), January 26, 2023, (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023, to commemorate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "The remission scheme is intended to ensure prison discipline and good conduct on the part of prisoners and to encourage learning and better work culture with the prospect of early release from prison as an incentive," according to officials in the knowledge of the matter..

Persons involved in some serious crimes, however, will not be eligible for special remission.

The categories of prisoners, who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prison, will be eligible for the special remission.

Who will be eligible for the special remission?

>Women convicts of 50 years of age and above who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

>Transgender convicts of 50 years of age and above who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

>Male convicts of 60 years of age and above who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

>Physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70 per cent disability and more (duly certified by a medical board) who have completed 50 per cent of their total sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

>Terminally ill convicts (duly certified by a medical board).

>Convicted prisoners who have completed two-third (66 per cent) of their total sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

>Poor or indigent prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still in jail due to non-payment of fine imposed on them by waiving off the fine.

>Persons who committed an offence at a young age i.e. between 18 and 21 years and with no other criminal involvement/case against them, who have completed 50 per cent of their sentence period (without counting the period of general remission earned).

"The state governments/UT administrations will be advised to constitute a State Level Screening Committee, who will scrutinise all cases keeping in view the prescribed conditions and make its recommendations to the State Government, who will place the recommendations before the Governor for consideration and approval. Cases, where the concurrence of the central government is required as per law, will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Foreign national convicts will be released with the concurrence of the Ministry of External Affairs," one government official said.

The MHA will issue an advisory to all states and UTs asking them to process the cases of eligible prisoners as per the guidelines and timelines and will be advised to release the prisoners after obtaining the necessary approval of the competent authority, it said.

According to officials, special remission and release of prisoners during the celebrations of the75th anniversary of India's independence is part of a generous humane initiative on the part of the Narendra Modi government. "Release of prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct will help in their reintegration into society and would also provide relief to the family of such prisoners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. ...view detail