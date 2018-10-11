Self-styled godman Rampal found guilty in 2 murder cases

A local court in Haryana’s Hisar on Thursday found self-styled godman Rampal guilty in two murder cases against him. Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar said the quantum of punishment for each of the murder cases will be pronounced on October 16 and 17.

The court of additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) DR Chalia pronounced the verdict in the 2014 cases. The final arguments in the cases against Rampal, head of Satlok Ashram, and his followers were completed on Monday.

Rampal and 27 of his followers were booked on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar on November 19, 2014. Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers after a woman was found dead in his ashram on November 18.

A total of 80 witnesses, including doctors who conducted the postmortem examinations on the victims, deposed during the trial, said Rampal’s counsel MS Nain.

Authorities have deployed more than 4,000 police personnel, besides the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and paramilitary troops, to maintain law and order in the district and surrounding areas.

The administration is concerned that thousands of Rampal’s followers might throng the city as they have done on similar occasions in the past.

They also clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district on Monday.

Two murder cases against Rampal

The two cases of murder against Rampal date back to November 2014.

The first case involves the death of a woman in the Satlok Ashram in Barwala on November 18, 2014. In the second case, Rampal and 27 of his followers were booked on charges of murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in Satlok Ashram in Barwala town of Hisar on November 19, 2014.

Thousands of his followers clashed with police when they had come to arrest him following directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court over contempt of court.

Rampal was arrested on November 19 on charges of murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy, holding illegal weapons and abetting suicide.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:55 IST