Selfie with cobra turns out fatal for Andhra man

The man in Andhra's Potti Sreramulu Nellore district was bitten in the hand and died while being taken to hospital as the local health centre did not have antivenom.
The urge to take a selfie with a cobra around his neck claimed the life of a man in Andhra Pradesh.
Believing a snake charmer who said he has herbs effective against snake bites, Jagadish, 24, of Mangalampet in Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, picked up a cobra from the charmer’s basket for a selfie. Even as he held it firmly by its neck, the snake managed to bite his hand.
With foam oozing from mouth, Jagadish was taken to a primary health centre at Sullurupeta but it did not have antivenom. He died while being shifted to a hospital at Sri city, 50 km away.
