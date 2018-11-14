Selfie with cobra turns out fatal for Andhra man

The urge to take a selfie with a cobra around his neck claimed the life of a man in Andhra Pradesh.

Believing a snake charmer who said he has herbs effective against snake bites, Jagadish, 24, of Mangalampet in Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, picked up a cobra from the charmer’s basket for a selfie. Even as he held it firmly by its neck, the snake managed to bite his hand.

With foam oozing from mouth, Jagadish was taken to a primary health centre at Sullurupeta but it did not have antivenom. He died while being shifted to a hospital at Sri city, 50 km away.

