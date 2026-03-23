Sena stages protests, says police helped ally BJP in district council chief poll

Shiv Sena ministers and legislators staged protests on the Maharashtra assembly premises on Monday, demanding action against a “partisan” police superintendent, Tushar Doshi, for allegedly helping ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Satara district council chief election. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde raised the issue in the assembly. (X)

The BJP won the election even as the Sena-National Congress Party (NCP) combine had the members. Some cross-voted, and two NCP members were arrested on kidnapping charges while they were on their way to vote.The constituents of the ruling BJP-led alliance fought local polls in the state separately.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde lamented the “murder of democracy,” saying it should never have happened. He raised the issue in the assembly and said he was an eyewitness to the developments. Shinde said he contacted Doshi and Maharashtra Police chief Sadanand Date to ensure all council members vote. He added that the two NCP members were prevented from doing so despite assurances.

Shinde quoted Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai as telling him that NCP members were booked in cases dating back five to 10 years, a day before the election. He added that he urged Doshi and Date to allow NCP members to vote first and then proceed with any legal action, as no one should be deprived of their voting rights. “Stopping individuals from voting is a crime and amounts to the murder of democracy.”

Shinde said Doshi and Date assured him in separate conversations that the NCP members would be allowed to vote. “But police took them into custody from outside the polling booth despite opposition from our ministers and lawmakers present,” he said. He added that such an incident was unprecedented. “For the first time, we have seen such a situation in Maharashtra. This is also the first time attempts were made to deprive people of exercising their voting rights.”

Chief minister Davendra Fadnavis promised an investigation would be conducted and action would be taken based on its findings.

In the legislative council, Desai raised the issue and alleged that police manhandled NCP minister Makrand Patil and him in Satara during the election, and forcefully tried to stop them. He added that he suffered injuries as well. Desai alleged the police got involved in a political tussle and demanded the suspension of Doshi and 100 police personnel. “How can police manhandle ministers. We will not tolerate it. I request you to suspend them.”

NCP legislator Sanjay Khodke criticised the police’s role during the election in Sarara. He questioned how could the police play a political role.

BJP minister Jaikumar Gore slammed Shiv Sena ministers, alleging they tried to protect NCP members accused of kidnapping. “The court will decide on who was guilty and not. How can they try to protect those persons?”

Legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe directed the suspension of Doshi and 100 other police personnel for allegedly manhandling Desai and Patil.