Sena supporter tears up, shreds rebel MLAs amid high drama: “Traitors...”| Watch

As the political drama in Maharashtra deepens, several women supporters of the Shiv Sena party - or ‘Shiv Sainiks’ - took to the streets in Aurangabad, protesting against the ‘traitor’ rebel MLAs of the party, who are currently in Assam. Dressed in an orange saree with a badge of Shiv Sena symbol on the shoulder, one of the party supporters who spoke to news agency ANI burst into tears. “These MLAs were chosen by Shiv Sainiks, party leaders and voters with faithfulness. Today they have tossed that faith away,” she said while weeping. “We condemn these traitors! These traitors should not be spared and strict action must be taken against them,” the party supporter added. “By selling their loyalty for Shiv Sena, they have shown that they are worthless,” she said as another Shiv Sena woman helped her wipe her tears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for LIVE updates on Maha political crisis

Earlier on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut indicated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could recommend to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to dissolve the state Assembly, as the crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government intensified. It

Both Maharashtra governor and the chief minister have tested positive for Covid, hours apart.

Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that over 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam. Earlier, the MLAs were taken to Surat in Gujarat from Mumbai on Tuesday, and the decision to shift them to Guwahati was taken on security grounds, according to a PTI report, quoting a source from the BJP. The MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The political turmoil in Maharashtra began amid speculation of cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. In a major blow to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance government, the Bharatiya Janata Party managed to cling 5 out of 10 seats, while the NCP and the Shiv Sena bagged 2 each.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena used to be allies in the past. But after contesting the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections together, both parted ways over the issue of the chief ministerial post. After days of political impasse and drama, the Shiv Sena finally formed the government with the support of Congress and the NCP and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was chosen to head the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI )

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON