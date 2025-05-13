Sena UBT slams Modi govt for halting military action: ‘Missed the chance to…’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday launched a sharp political offensive against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and accused it of “missing” a historic opportunity to realise Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s vision of ‘Akhand Bharat’. Sena (UBT) MP and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut said that PM Modi, who addressed the nation on Monday evening, did not sound like the leader of a victorious side.(HT Photo)

In an editorial published in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said that had the fighting continued for four more days, the Indian armed forces would have seized Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Karachi and Lahore, but US President Donald Trump played spoilsport.

“Before halting the military action, India should have at least taken back PoK and separate Balochistan from Pakistan,” a PTI news agency report cited lines from the editorial.

"Savarkar dreamt of an undivided India extending from PoK to Rameswaram and the Indus to Assam, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government missed the opportunity to realize Savarkar's dream of Akhand Bharat," it added. PM Modi has no longer any right to "do politics in Savarkar's name", the editorial added.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes

The editorial also took a direct swipe at Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are all proponents of Akhand Bharat, but when the time came to make the dream true, they balked," it said.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut told reporters on Tuesday that Modi, who addressed the nation on Monday evening, did not sound like the leader of a victorious side.

In a swipe at Modi and Shah, Raut said they can only break political parties and not Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

In the days that followed the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The May 7 retaliatory move was followed by a wave of aggression from Islamabad, including drone strikes, missile launches, and cross-border artillery fire.

India responded with precision strikes on key Pakistani military assets. After four days of high-intensity conflict, Pakistan backed down.

(with PTI inputs)