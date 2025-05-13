Pakistan army admits to losses in India's Operation Sindoor; 11 soldiers killed

Pakistan's army on Tuesday admitted that 11 military service personnel died in last week's conflict with India over the Pahalgam terror attack. A general view of a damaged portion of a structure, after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore.(Reuters)

Seventy-eight personnel from the Pakistan army and the air force had been wounded during the four-day escalation, AFP reported, quoting a Pakistani army statement.

The victims from the Pakistan Air Force include squadron leader Usman Yousuf, chief technician Aurangzeb, senior technician Najeeb, corporal technician Farooq and senior technician Mubashir, it said.

Naik Abdul Rehman, lance naik Dilawar Khan, lance naik Ikramullah, naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and sepoy Nisar were among the army personnel killed in the strikes, it added.

The Indian armed forces had said that their precision strikes at nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir killed over 100 terrorists. They also said that in their subsequent retaliation against Pakistan's aggression, around 30-40 Pakistani personnel were killed.

In response to India's action against terrorists, the Pakistani military launched a barrage of drones and other projectiles targeting Indian military installations and civilian areas. Indian forces thwarted the attacks, shooting down most of the projectiles.

As Pakistan continued its assault on civilians, India retaliated, targeting air bases deep into the country and destroying critical infrastructure, including air strips.

Later, Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart and urged a cessation of hostilities.

The Indian forces last week said they downed several Pakistani military jets. However, they didn't provide the number of aircraft. Yesterday, they confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage jet was shot down by Indian forces.

Five Indian military personnel died in the line of duty during the hostilities.

Operation Sindoor

India's Air Marshal AK Bharti stated on Monday that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists, and not to engage with the Pakistan military.

He emphasised that the Indian armed forces displayed their effectiveness through precise strikes.

"Our counter systems and trained air defence operators are fully capable, and our nation's indigenous capability has proven its effectiveness. It has been demonstrated that no matter what kind of technology emerges, we are prepared to counter it. There is no need for excessive words, you have seen with your own eyes the consequences we have delivered," he said.

Asked whether India had struck Kirana Hills, Air Marshal AK Bharti responded, "Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation, we did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there."

PM Modi slams Pakistan

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism and our unwavering pledge for justice. It is the new normal. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in a 22-minute address.

He said India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and terrorists, Modi said, warning of decisive action in case of any misadventure.

"Any talks with Pakistan can happen only on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," the prime minister added.

With inputs from ANI, PTI