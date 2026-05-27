Sengottaiyan denies horse-trading allegations as 4 AIADMK leaders join TVK

Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday dismissed ‘horse-trading’ allegations against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and said only “time will tell” whether the resigned lawmakers would contest on behalf of the party in their respective constituencies. Sengottaiyan is also the minister for revenue and disaster management. (Facebook/KASengottaiyan)

“I cannot answer every question. Time will tell on these things,” he said.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alleged TVK of ‘horse-trading’ as four legislators from the AIADMK camp resigned to join TVK in the last two days.

Sengottaiyan, who is also the minister for revenue and disaster management said “Horse-trading did not take place in the TVK and even I myself tendered my resignation as a lawmaker and later joined the party.”

Sengottaiyan was in the AIADMK for several decades and tendered his resignation as a Gobichettipalayam MLA in November 2025 and joined the TVK. He was made as the chief coordinator by TVK chief C Joseph Vijay. He contested for the 10th time at Gobichettipalayam under TVK ticket and emerged winner.

Also Read:Who is TVK’s KA Sengottaiyan, the ninth-time Tamil Nadu MLA in Vijay’s camp?

“People have tendered resignation and joined TVK, it is on their own will. Those who left (AIADMK) came to TVK after that. I did not persuade anyone to join. Even 25 people (AIADMK MLAs) extended their support to TVK on their own will in the state assembly,” he said.

Twenty-five MLAs of the AIADMK led by the C Ve Shanmugam faction, extended their support to TVK when governor Rajendra Arlekar instructed the party to hold floor test to prove its majority to form the government.

Sengottaiyan on opposition’s comments on government’s law and order said, “We can do things one by one. We must also be given time. However, when such crimes (like in Coimbatore) takes place, the Chief Minister took swift action through the concerned department.”

The four legislators who switched from the AIDMK-- S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram), Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram)-- tendered their resignation to join TVK over the last two days. Soon after receiving their resignations, assembly speaker JCD Prabhakar announced that the election commission will be notified of the vacant seats.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan said it was not a healthy political trend on AIADMK lawmakers joining the ruling TVK.

“It is my request that the TVK leadership should not encourage such actions. Even if anyone resigns from their legislative assembly post and joins the party, it will affect the credibility of the TVK. Therefore it is my request the TVK leadership exercise caution in this matter,” he said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary P Shanmugam said the sudden resignation of a few AIADMK MLAs and all of them joining TVK has become a subject of ‘debate’ in the state.

“Post elections, continuous confusion and factional feuds within the AIADMK have led to this state. Even if it is said that the resigned MLAs join TVK is a decision they undertook by choice, it cannot be considered a natural occurrence without expecting any returns,” he said.

“We point out that such a trend is not appropriate for healthy politics,” he said.

VCK and CPI(M) which won two seats in the state assembly polls under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, formed a post-poll alliance with the ruling TVK.