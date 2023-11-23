close_game
Senior SP leaders call for making Akhilesh Yadav next PM

Senior SP leaders call for making Akhilesh Yadav next PM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 23, 2023 07:14 AM IST

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday exhorted party workers to strive hard and make party president Akhilesh Yadav India’s next prime minister.

Senior Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday exhorted party workers to strive hard and make party president Akhilesh Yadav India’s next prime minister.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav in Etawah on Wednesday. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav in Etawah on Wednesday. (PTI)

The leaders had assembled at party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s village, Safai, in Etawah district, to mark his birth anniversary.

“The Samajwadi Party wished to make Mulayam Singh Yadav the prime minister but our ambition remained unfulfilled. We should unite to fulfil the dream by making Akhilesh Yadav the prime minister,” party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said.

“If you decide (to make Akhilesh PM) on Netaji’s (as Mulayam is popularly known) birthday, then Akhilesh Yadav will definitely be able to fulfil our dream. Everyone who is here should decide,” the SP leader added.

“Party leaders and workers should strive to bag the maximum possible seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and make Akhilesh the next prime minister of the country,” party national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said. htc

