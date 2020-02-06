e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Sensex, Nifty end higher as RBI keeps rates steady

Sensex, Nifty end higher as RBI keeps rates steady

The Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged, as expected, as it sought to support faltering economic growth and avoid stoking already heightened inflation levels.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
A trader shows a victory sign as Sensex and nifty keeps rates steady.
A trader shows a victory sign as Sensex and nifty keeps rates steady. (ANI Photo)
         

Indian shares, boosted by state-owned banking stocks, ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as the country’s central bank kept rates steady and left the door open for more monetary easing.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 0.4% at 12,131.95 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.4% to 41,306.03.

The Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged, as expected, as it sought to support faltering economic growth and avoid stoking already heightened inflation levels.

State-owned banks led gains as their main sub-index on the Nifty closed up 2.83%. The country’s biggest lender State Bank of India advanced 3.23% and Indusind Bank gained 4.57%.

Tata Motors emerged as the day’s biggest laggard shedding 2.86%.

tags
top news
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Dawood aide Jabir Motiwala’s extradition to the US cleared by London Court
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
PFI activists in touch with AAP and Congress, HQ in Shaheen Bagh, says ED official
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Hyundai Creta 2020 unveiled by Shah Rukh at Auto Expo 2020. Check out details
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
Watch: PM Modi’s ‘surya namaskar’ counter to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘danda’ jibe
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news