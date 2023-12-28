Sentences of 8 ex-Navy men on death row in Qatar reduced: MEA
Dec 28, 2023 03:34 PM IST
MEA said the court of appeals in Doha reduced their sentences.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that the sentences of eight former Indian Navy personnel -- who are on death row in Qatar -- have been reduced.
"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgement is awaited," the MEA said in a statement.
