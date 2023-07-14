Home / India News / Senthil Balaji's arrest by ED, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

Senthil Balaji's arrest by ED, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

PTI |
Jul 14, 2023 05:54 PM IST

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department.

The Madras High Court on Friday held legal the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court. Justice C V Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench's split verdict on a plea related to the Minister's arrest, held legal the arrest and custody.

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed.

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state's transport department, and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

