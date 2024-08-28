Separatist leader Shabir Shah granted bail in ED case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the ground that he has been in continuous custody for more than seven years in the case, in which the maximum sentence is of seven years. Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah comes out after he was produced in a Patiala House court in New Delhi on July 26, 2017. (PTI)

However, Shah, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, will remain imprisoned under two other cases registered against him by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“In view of proviso to Section 436A CrPC, he is entitled to be released in this case. Therefore, he is directed to be released from judicial custody in this case,” said additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dheeraj Mor in his order dated August 24.

According to section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, no accused shall in any case be detained during the period of investigation, inquiry, or trial for more than the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the said offence under that law.

While granting bail to Shah, the court noted that he is facing trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for which the maximum sentence given is of seven years.