 Separatist leader Shabir Shah granted bail in ED case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Separatist leader Shabir Shah granted bail in ED case

ByDeepankar Malviya
Aug 28, 2024 04:15 AM IST

Shah, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, will remain imprisoned under two other cases registered against him by the NIA.

A Delhi court has granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the ground that he has been in continuous custody for more than seven years in the case, in which the maximum sentence is of seven years.

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah comes out after he was produced in a Patiala House court in New Delhi on July 26, 2017. (PTI)
Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah comes out after he was produced in a Patiala House court in New Delhi on July 26, 2017. (PTI)

Also Read: ED attaches house of J&K separatist leader Shabir Shah in Srinagar

However, Shah, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, will remain imprisoned under two other cases registered against him by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“In view of proviso to Section 436A CrPC, he is entitled to be released in this case. Therefore, he is directed to be released from judicial custody in this case,” said additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dheeraj Mor in his order dated August 24.

Also Read: Centre bans Shabir Shah-led Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party under UAPA

According to section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, no accused shall in any case be detained during the period of investigation, inquiry, or trial for more than the maximum period of imprisonment provided for the said offence under that law.

While granting bail to Shah, the court noted that he is facing trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for which the maximum sentence given is of seven years.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Separatist leader Shabir Shah granted bail in ED case
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On