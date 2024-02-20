'Serious constitutional crisis': Arvind Kejriwal warns Centre of protest in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that the national capital's officers have refused to work because of pressure from the BJP, giving rise to a "serious constitutional crisis". Claiming that the proposed 'one time settlement' scheme for redressing inflated water bills was stalled by officers, Kejriwal said his Aam Aadmi Party will launch a massive protest in Delhi if the scheme is not implemented. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Assembly on Monday. (HT photo)

Replying to a calling attention motion in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to direct the officers to implement the scheme or take action against them if they refused it.

Setting up a potential showdown with the BJP-led Centre, he said the Delhi government will ensure implementation of the ‘one-time settlement scheme' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at all costs.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP had obstructed schemes like Mohalla Clinics, CCTVs, medicines for hospitals, 'Farishtey' scheme, and DTC pensions.

“Although Delhi is half a state, we feel it's not even 5 per cent a state. If Delhi were a full state, no officer would have dared to ignore orders from the chief minister or ministers. They would have been immediately suspended," he said.

He said a "serious constitutional crisis" has arisen in Delhi after officers have told them they would not work.

“If they do not work, then how will the government run, can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP? he asked.

"The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi,” he charged.

Kejriwal asked Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to leave aside politics and get the scheme passed through the help of the LG.

"You will get all the credit. I will shout from the top of the Red Fort that BJP people have done this, vote for BJP people. You are doing it for votes. (I know) there is no other reason, take the votes. We don't want votes," said the chief minister.

Bidhuri had alleged that the government wasn't serious about implementing the scheme.

"While a calling attention motion has been presented in the assembly on the issue, concerned minister and DJB chairperson Atishi is not present in the House. The truth is that the government itself has no intention of settling the bills," Bidhuri charged while questioning how in the first place inflated bills were sent to the consumers.

With inputs from PTI