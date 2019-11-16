e-paper
Serious situation developing due to India, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan told his audience that India was in the “hands of extremist ideologists and racists” who were promoting the “ideology of hate” in the region.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:55 IST
Imtiaz Ahmad
Hindustan Times, Islamabad
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has once again criticised India, its policies and its leadership calling them “extremist ideologists and racists”, whose ideology of hate was leading to a serious situation in the region with far reaching consequences.

While addressing the concluding session of the Margalla Dialogue 2019 on “Peace and development in South Asia, Middle East and Central Asia” on Thursday, Imran Khan told his audience that India was in the “hands of extremist ideologists and racists” who were promoting the “ideology of hate” in the region.

He warned the international community that a very serious situation was developing in the region because of India and said: “This is the time that the international community should step in; otherwise the consequences will affect the entire world.” He added “No one knows where India is heading now. People are scared. Media has been scared into submission. This will lead to destruction and India will suffer.”

