Sero-surveillance study on Covid-19 begins in Manipur

Sero-surveillance study on Covid-19 begins in Manipur

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark with 135 fresh cases on Monday

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:23 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The sero-surveillance in four districts of Manipur will continue till December 19.
The sero-surveillance in four districts of Manipur will continue till December 19. (/HT PHOTO)
         

Manipur’s health department has started sero-surveillance study on Covid-19 prevalence in four districts namely Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kakching and Ukhrul, the government said in a statement on Monday.

A total of 4,600 samples will be collected for necessary analysis during the study which is scheduled to continue till December 19.

Meanwhile, Manipur’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark with 135 fresh cases on Monday. The tally now stands at 25,045.

Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department in a press release on Monday said all 135 people who tested positive ae civilians.

The new cases were reported from Imphal West (44), Imphal East (45),Thoubal (12), Bishnupur (9), Kakching (14), Churachandpur (4), Jiribam (1), Ukhrul (1), Tamenglong (4) and Chandel(1), the statement said.

There were eight casualties taking the death toll in the pandemic to 281 in the state.

A total of 165 people were discharged from 15 Covid care facilities in the past 24 hours, it added.

There are 3,198 active cases while 21,566 people have recovered from Covid-19. Manipur’s recovery rate is 86.1%, the statement said.

