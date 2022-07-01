Serum institute seeks government nod to export Covovax to the US

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought the Union government’s permission to export about 3.2 million doses of Covovax to the US, which, if allowed, could make it the first coronavirus vaccine to be exported to the country from India, people familiar with the matter said.

SII manufactures Covovax under a license from the vaccine’s developer, US-based Novavax. The export version of the vaccine is called Nuvaxovid and has been dispatched by the Pune-based vaccine maker to New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia and Indonesia, where a total of at least 100 million doses have been sent.

In the latest dispatch, 3.23 million doses were shipped to Australia on June 19, 2022, government data as on June 22 showed.

The shipment to the US is likely to be dispatched on July 3, a person aware of the matter said. The company, however, did not comment on the matter.

“India has adequate vaccine doses available for utilisation currently. Covovax is allowed for use in private vaccination centres,” said a senior health ministry official aware of the matter, requesting anonymity.

Covovax is the second coronavirus vaccine being manufactured by SII after Covishield, which is the mainstay dose for India’s coronavirus vaccination. Like Covovax, Covishield is being made via a license from its western parent, AstraZeneca.

The Drugs Controller General of India approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021, and in the 12-18 years age group on March 9, 2022, with certain conditions. The centre has allowed the vaccine for use in children aged 12 and above under the national covid immunisation programme but only at private vaccination centres.

On Tuesday, the drugs regulator also granted EUA for use in children aged 7-12 years, making it the third dose to be cleared for children under 12 years in India.

The government, however, is yet to take a decision on expanding the coverage to children under 12 years of age.

(With inputs from PTI)

