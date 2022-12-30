Home / India News / ‘Settlement with Mamata…’: What Congress MP said on Modi's Bengal visit

‘Settlement with Mamata…’: What Congress MP said on Modi's Bengal visit

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various Railway projects.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to West Bengal to inaugurate a slew of projects and flag off the seventh Vande Bharat express, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday said he has never heard about a prime minister inaugurating a train.

“Tomorrow PM Narendra Modi is coming to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train in Howrah. We have never heard that a PM inaugurated a train. I was also railway minister but PM Manmohan Singh did not inaugurate any train,” the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.

Referring to the recent meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury claimed that the prime minister is visiting the state to “prepare a settlement” with the Trinamool Congress chief. The Lok Sabha member said the investigations by central agencies against Banerjee will slow down after PM Modi's visit.

“Amit Shah came to Bengal a few days ago. Modi ji is coming to prepare a settlement with Mamata. Due to it CBI, ED, investigations (against Mamata Banerjee) will slow down,” ANI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

The other railway projects include Boinchi - Shaktigarh 3rd Line, developed at a cost of 405 crore; Dankuni - Chandanpur 4th Line Project, developed at a cost of 565 crore; Nimtita - New Farakka Double Line, developed at a cost of of 254 crore; and Ambari Falakata - New Maynaguri - Gumanihat Doubling Project, developed at a cost of a cost of more than 1080 crore.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects for West Bengal under National Mission for Clean Ganga. He will then chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
