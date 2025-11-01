Seven transgender women booked for assaulting, tonsuring fellow trans woman in Bengaluru: Report

Bengaluru police have filed a case against seven transgender women accused of assaulting and forcibly shaving the head of another transgender woman in Virat Nagar. The complaint, lodged on October 31, describes a harrowing ordeal of physical abuse and confinement. The case where a transgender woman faced abuse in Bengaluru has sparked outrage on social media. (X)

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the 24-year-old victim had been residing with one of the accused for the past five months and earned her living by seeking alms, said a report by the NDTV. On October 29, she went to KR Puram for work and stayed overnight at another acquaintance’s home.

ALSO READ | Police bust alleged rave party on Bengaluru’s outskirts; Several detained for drug tests: Report

The following day, four transgender women allegedly arrived in two autorickshaws, forcibly brought her back to Virat Nagar, and confronted her for staying elsewhere. The FIR states that they insisted she must live only with them and not independently.

What followed was a prolonged assault. As per the complaint, two of the accused applied hair removal cream to the victim’s head and shaved it off, while others allegedly beat her with sticks, belts, and ropes, continuing the abuse from afternoon until nearly 3 am. The victim also reported being denied food and threatened with more violence if she disobeyed.

A video of the incident, showing the woman with her head shaved and being attacked inside a room, has since surfaced on social media, drawing widespread outrage.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man exposes new scam where cab drivers use fake apps to inflate fares. Here's how

Police have identified the accused as Prakruthi, Neelambari, Mouna, Nagma, Shreesh, Beauty, and Chaitra. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.