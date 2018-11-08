Today in New Delhi, India
Several flights delayed after strike by Air India ground staff at Mumbai airport

Several flights of Air India have been delayed after the contractual ground staff of AIATSL at the Mumbai airport went on a strike.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2018 11:52 IST
Neha Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Several flights of Air India have been delayed after the contractual ground staff of AIATSL at the Mumbai airport went on a strike(PTI)

Several Air India flights from Mumbai were delayed after the contractual ground staff went on strike late on Wednesday night, reportedly in support of some co-workers who had been sacked.

The striking workers were contracted by the airline’s subsidiary, Air Transport Services Limited, or AIATSL.

An Air India spokesperson attributed the airline’s fight delays at Chattrapathi Shivaji International Airport to the “sudden industrial situation”.

“We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,” the spokesperson said.

International flights were also affected due to the delays.

A Bangkok-bound flight was delayed by over six hours and left 8:18am instead of 1:45 am. Another one to Newark, finally left at 4:08 am, nearly two-and-a-half hours after its scheduled departure of 1:30 am.

Air India officials said they have called additional support staff from home to help passengers with checking in to avoid any delay in the procedure.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 10:20 IST

