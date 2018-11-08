Several flights delayed after strike by Air India ground staff at Mumbai airport

Several Air India flights from Mumbai were delayed after the contractual ground staff went on strike late on Wednesday night, reportedly in support of some co-workers who had been sacked.

The striking workers were contracted by the airline’s subsidiary, Air Transport Services Limited, or AIATSL.

An Air India spokesperson attributed the airline’s fight delays at Chattrapathi Shivaji International Airport to the “sudden industrial situation”.

“We are assessing the situation and all efforts are being made to minimise delays or disruption,” the spokesperson said.

International flights were also affected due to the delays.

@sureshpprabhu Air India flash strike at Mumbai t2. Waitinf since 2 hours for checkin no ground st https://t.co/DpZBiV7b6P — Ami Shah (@ami7912) November 7, 2018

@narendramodi utter chaos at Mumbai airport due to air India strike. Passengers like us stuck waiting and clueless — Latha Kunder (@lathakunder) November 8, 2018

A Bangkok-bound flight was delayed by over six hours and left 8:18am instead of 1:45 am. Another one to Newark, finally left at 4:08 am, nearly two-and-a-half hours after its scheduled departure of 1:30 am.

Air India officials said they have called additional support staff from home to help passengers with checking in to avoid any delay in the procedure.

