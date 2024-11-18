Several flights, trains disrupted as Delhi covered in smog, visibility down

Train and flight operations in Delhi were disrupted on Monday as thick smog enveloped the national capital, causing reduced visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport.



Flightradar24 reported that over 160 flights at Delhi Airport, comprising 118 departures and 43 arrivals, were delayed until 8.30 am due to poor visibility. Thick layer of smog at NH24 near Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

It also showed that departure delays averaged 22 minutes, and seven flights were cancelled in the morning.

Due to the smog in Delhi, over 28 trains arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway stations have been delayed by two to nine hours on Monday.

Passengers bound for other cities were seen waiting outside the stations. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory urging passengers to contact their airlines, as low visibility procedures were implemented due to the worsening air quality.

The advisory advised travelers to stay in touch with airlines for updates on flight statuses and potential changes to their travel plans.

The “severe” air pollution level in Delhi has led to the activation of GRAP Stage 4 anti-pollution measures across Delhi-NCR. By 6 am on Monday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened to 481, placing it in the “severe plus” category.

Delhi chief minister Atishi announced staggered office timings to help reduce pollution levels. Central government offices will operate from 9 am to 5.30 pm, Delhi government offices from 10 am to 6.30 pm, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices from 8.30 am to 5 pm.

All primary schools have also been shifted to online classes.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has worsened, with 32 out of 34 monitoring stations reporting “severe” levels above 400.

An AQI between 401 and 450 is classified as “severe,” while levels above 450 are categorized as “severe plus,” posing significant health risks for healthy individuals and more severe impacts on those with pre-existing conditions.