Several rounds of meetings held by India, Canadian officials over Nijjar killing

Indian and Canadian security officials and diplomats have held several meetings in recent weeks and months, including two meetings between Canada’s intelligence chief and an Indian interlocutor in a third country, to discuss the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, people familiar with the matter said. All these meetings focused on the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. (HT Photo)

The then director of Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS), David Vigneault, met with a senior Indian intelligence official in a third country at least twice after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, three persons from the two sides, who were briefed on the matter, said on condition of anonymity.

Vigneault retired on July 4 after heading the spy agency for seven years, and Vanessa Lloyd took over as CSIS chief on an interim basis.

India’s high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, met Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA) Nathalie G Drouin four times this year, three other persons aware of developments said. One of the persons described the meetings as “amicable” exchanges.

All these meetings focused on the killing of Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year. Nijjar was declared a terrorist by India in 2020, and New Delhi dismissed as “absurd” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations last September of a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of the Khalistani activist.

A spokesperson for CSIS didn’t directly address a query from HT about the interactions abroad in recent weeks. He said: “I can confirm that the director has travelled to India to meet with officials. However, given CSIS’s mandate and specific operational requirements, and in order to protect the safety and security of Canadians, I cannot provide more specific information related to the activities of employees, including the director of CSIS.”

There was no official word on the meetings from the Indian side. The external affairs ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

HT reported in June that Vigneault made two unannounced visits to India in February and March this year to meet Indian officials to discuss the killing.

These developments have coincided with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) removing at least two more officials from their positions in connection with allegations of a so-called “murder for hire” plot in the US, the people said. This is in addition to the removal of Vikram Yadav, an officer of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) seconded to the external intelligence agency, and the reshuffling of others in the first quarter of the year in connection to the same plot which involved an attempted hit on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist.

There were indications that some more heads could roll, the people said, declining to provide details.

People familiar with developments had earlier said that Yadav was the official referred to as “CC-1”, a senior field officer responsible for intelligence, by US prosecutors in an indictment filed in a Manhattan court last November.

Nijjar’s murder continues to plague the India-Canada relationship. While four Indian nationals have been arrested and charged by Canadian law enforcement in connection with the murder, investigators are yet to substantiate allegations of the involvement of Indian agents in the killing, though that remains part of the probe.

Meanwhile, there may be other Indian nationals in Canadian custody linked to the killing of Nijjar or a possible attempt on the life of Pannun, the general counsel of New York-based Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). Pannun too has been declared a terrorist by India and SFJ has been banned.

Amandeep Singh, 22, was already in custody of Peel Regional Police (PRP) after being arrested on November 3, 2023, when he was charged in the Nijjar case this year. He was detained with four other men at Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area and is facing nine charges in connection with that arrest, including unauthorised possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

These arrests came just a day before a wedding function in Brampton that Pannun was to attend. Amandeep Singh and the four others were arrested from near the venue of the function, which was for the son of pro-Khalistan activist Santokh Singh Khela.

Pannun confirmed he ultimately didn’t attend the wedding. “I will let the Canadian government speak on the arrests, that who was ‘target’, since it seems this is an ongoing and complex investigation involving the Indian government also,” he said.

The four men arrested with Amandeep Singh were Ramanpreet Singh, 30, Maninder Singh, 21, Swaranpreet Singh, 20, and Jobanpreet Singh, 20. They haven’t been charged in connection with the Nijjar killing. Amandeep and Jobanpreet had a bail hearing on July 26 but were denied bail.

According to a statement from PRP last November, officers from its Specialized Enforcement Bureau STEP Team arrested and charged Amandeep Singh and the four others during the course of two traffic stops. The first stop was in the city of Vaughan at around noon on November 3, which led to three arrests. The other two were arrested at around 3.44 pm from Brampton. PRP’s Tactical Unit was also involved in the operation.

Asked about further arrests in connection with Nijjar’s killing, a spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) replied: “The RCMP does not provide specific details, or confirm the possible involvement of any person, business or entity in any investigation until such time as charges have been laid. The investigation remains ongoing.”