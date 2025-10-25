Severe cyclone to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday night

New Delhi: There are two depressions brewing over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. The one over Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone on Monday morning and expected to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The Well marked low-Pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centred… about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair . (Representational image)

The severe cyclone is expected to cause heavy to very heavy rain over Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

The depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards and lay centered about 380 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 400 km southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 620 km northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka) and 640 km north-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) on Saturday.

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across Eastcentral Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.The depression is expected to cause heavy rain over Goa, Konkan, Gujarat and Kerala.

“The Well marked low-Pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards, concentrated into a Depression and lay centred… about 420 km west-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 990 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 990 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1000 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1040 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha),” the bulletin said.

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by 26th and into a cyclonic storm over southwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by 27th morning. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the bulletin has warned.