Severe heat grips NW and east India

Extreme heat gripped most parts of Northwest India and East India this week. On Tuesday, New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degree C, Bhatinda 47.6 degree C, Ganganagar 47.4 degree C, Amritsar 44.8 degree C, Rohtak 46.1 degree C, and Lucknow 42.7 degree C. Over East India, Patna recorded 40.4 degree C while Kolkata recorded 36.3 with over 60% relative humidity (RH). IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius(PTI)

On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degree C with a relative humidity of 31% recorded at 2.30 PM. During the morning hours, RH was higher around 48%. On Tuesday Delhi’s RH ranged from 39 to 24%.

Heat wave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over West Rajasthan till June 12.

Heat wave conditions are very likely at many/some places over West Rajasthan during 10th-16th with severe heat wave conditions at isolated/some parts during June 10 to 13, IMD warned. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely at isolated/some parts are likely to prevail over East Rajasthan during June 10 to 13.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over East Uttar Pradesh on 10th and 11th, Punjab during 10th-13th, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh till June 12.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha on June 11. Warm night conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana on June 11, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan till June 12.

“We are expecting heatwave conditions over the entire Northwest India. The impact of western disturbances (WD) is reducing now so heat is increasing. There is moisture over the region, left from previous WDs. This is causing uncomfortable heat. Monsoon has not reached NW India yet and hence heat is expected to rise,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

“Extreme humid heat is impacting eastern parts of the country where humidity is very high, over 70% in many places. Over NW India, we can expect humidity to reduce gradually,” added Mohapatra.

“Monsoon has not advanced over northwest India yet so temperatures are high because of solar insolation. There may be moisture incursion from Arabian Sea also,” said M Rajeevan, former secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

HT reported on June 8 that the monsoon has not progressed for over a week now — its progress had stalled around June 29 because of the intrusion of dry air.

The northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri, and Sandhead Island.

Monsoon is likely to be active over south peninsular India with heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy falls over Karnataka during June 12 to 15 and over Konkan and Goa during June 13 to 15. Conditions are likely to be favourable for further advancement of Monsoon over some more parts of central and adjoining east India around June 14.