Shah launches cashless medical treatment scheme for CAPF personnel and families

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched Ayushman CAPF, a cashless medical treatment scheme for central armed police forces personnel and their families in Guwahati.

“It’s a happy coincidence that on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose we are launching this scheme for those on account whose valour and dedication the nation can sleep peacefully,” Shah said.

Under the scheme, nearly 5 million CAPF personnel and their families can avail cashless medical treatment in nearly 24,000 Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and central government health scheme (CGHS) empanelled private hospital across India.

“Whether it’s the nation’s internal security or protecting our borders, personnel from CAPF have given us a bright example of dedication and sacrifice. This scheme is an extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister chaired the 69th plenary session of North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. “There is a need to resolve the disputes between the states...Under PM Modi’s leadership we will resolve border disputes in northeast,” Shah said at the NEC meet.