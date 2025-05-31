Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul were 'not invited': Organisers issue statement as Kerala community in Dubai faces backlash

After a massive social media outrage over a viral video showing former Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul receiving a warm reception from the Kerala community at an event in Dubai, the organisers have issued a clarification expressing “deep regret” and offering an apology. As former Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul arrived, the community members paused their cultural performance and broke into chants of “Boom Boom".

The Cochin University B.Tech Alumni Association (CUBAA), which organised the event, clarified that Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul were not invited by them. According to CUBAA, the ex-cricketers were at the venue on the same day for an entirely different event — a Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest UAE Flag made with Handprints. This detail was also mentioned in a Gulf News report published on May 27, 2025.

The controversy stems from the Ormachuvadukal Season 2 inter-collegiate dance competition, held on May 25, 2025, at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD). Organised by the CUBAA, the event drew criticism after a video went viral showing Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul being warmly received by the audience, Mathrubhumi reported.

As Afridi arrived, the community members paused their cultural performance and broke into chants of “Boom Boom,” referring to the cricketer’s famous nickname. Afridi responded by saying, “Hogaya Boom Boom".

Here's the video:

What CUBAA claimed

The CUBAA has issued a formal clarification following backlash over the presence of Pakistani cricketers.

In its statement titled “Unplanned Appearance at Our Recent Event”, CUBAA clarified that neither Afridi nor Gul were invited by the organisers.

CUBAA further explained that PAD Dubai had been booked on April 5, well before recent diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan emerged. “We chose the venue again this year due to its affordability, as we did for Season 1. By the time of our event, tensions had eased, and with no alternative available on short notice, we went ahead as planned,” the statement said.

According to the organisers, Afridi and Gul made an unannounced and unsolicited appearance at the end of the event. “No member of our team, officials, or alumni had invited them or coordinated this appearance. Our official event schedule does not list them as guests,” CUBAA said, adding that the brief encounter with the cricketers occurred too suddenly for the organisers to restrict access or control the crowd response.

“We deeply regret any confusion or hurt caused,” the statement concluded. “It was never our intention to cause offense, and we sincerely apologize to anyone affected. We remain committed to upholding the cultural and inclusive values of our country.”

Here's the statement:

Afridi's controversial remarks on Pahalgam attack

Shahid Afridi has maintained a strong anti-India stance during the recent military and diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

While speaking on Pakistan’s Samaa TV in April, Afridi said even “if a firecracker were to burst in India, fingers will always be pointed at Pakistan". He went further, blaming the Pahalgam terror attack on a failure by Indian armed forces, saying, “Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko (You have an 800,000-strong army in Kashmir and this still happened. It means you are inefficient and useless if you can't provide security to the people).”

Afridi also mocked Indian media’s coverage of the incident, likening it to a Bollywood production, and appeared to take a veiled jab at Indian cricketers for accusing Pakistan of involvement in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack.

How netizens reacted

The clip, shared by an X handle with the caption, “What a shame!! - Desperate Keralites welcome this Anti-India Paki with 'Boom Boom' at an event in Dubai, especially after Pahalgam terror attack and his venomous stand against India,” quickly went viral.

Given the timing and Afridi’s controversial remarks, the community's gesture drew sharp criticism online.

One user reacted to the video saying, “Patriotism gone for a six..what a shame. Expected better from them (Kerala community)."

Another wrote, “How much Disloyal can you be to your nation…learn from the most literate people… Disgraceful!"

A third user questioned, “Don’t they have anyone from India origin!! Shame to see these happen."