New Delhi, Shankar, the lone African elephant at the National Zoological Park , died of acute cardiac failure, according to preliminary post-mortem findings, the zoo said Saturday. Shankar death at NZP: Post-mortem reveals 'acute cardiac failure'

Laboratory confirmation of the underlying cause is awaited from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute , Bareilly. Investigations at the director level and by the ministry are on to determine the exact reason behind the elephant's demise.

"The cause of acute heart failure will be ascertained from lab reports of collected samples, which are awaited from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute , Bareilly. Investigations at the director level and by the ministry to determine the possible reason for the death are underway," the zoo said in a statement.

Shankar, the 29-year-old male African elephant and the only one of his kind at the NZP, died around 8 pm on Wednesday.

According to the zoo, at around 7.25 pm on Wednesday, Shankar collapsed in his shed and died despite receiving emergency treatment.

Shankar, a gift to India from Zimbabwe, was a treasured member of the Delhi Zoo for 27 years. He arrived at the zoo in November 1998 and was cherished by the staff for his gentle nature and majestic presence.

He had been living alone since 2005, following the death of a female African elephant named Bambai.

Over the years, Shankar suffered recurring health issues linked to musth, a condition in which a bull elephant's testosterone levels rise sharply, causing aggressive and unpredictable behavior.

During musth episodes, Shankar was often chained to manage his aggression.

In 2023, he had to be sedated and restrained after he broke a section of his enclosure wall, injuring both himself and a zookeeper.

In 2024, he went into musth again and was chained for extended periods between July and September, reportedly sustaining chain-burns.

Following reports of his treatment in October, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums suspended the Delhi Zoo's membership, citing concerns over Shankar's welfare.

Meanwhile, the zoo continues to closely monitor the ongoing avian influenza situation.

No new mortality has been reported among water birds, aviary birds, or migratory birds since 1 September 2025.

All samples sent to laboratories since that date have tested negative for H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus. No mammals at the zoo have tested positive, and no other animals have shown influenza-like symptoms, the zoo authorities said.

As part of ongoing surveillance, Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department has collected samples from various aviaries, carnivores, herbivores, omnivores, flightless birds, and pond environments, which were sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal, for virological screening.

Samples collected on September 4 were also found negative.

The zoo has implemented rigorous sanitation and biosecurity measures to protect the health of both animals and staff. Opening of the zoo will be decided by the competent authorities in accordance with standard guidelines, and the public will be informed once a decision is made.

Meanwhile, in a positive note for wildlife enthusiasts, the NZP also reported that the tiger cub born on August 4 to Aditi is doing well under hand-rearing care since August 15.

The cub, weighing 5 kg, is being fed kitten milk replacement formula under the supervision of veterinary staff.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.