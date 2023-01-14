Shankar Mishra's legal team pervert like him: Priyanka Chaturvedi on Air India urination case

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman passenger on a New York-New Delhi Air India flight in November last year is truly a pervert and so is his legal team, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said after the Air India urination case took a new turn on Friday with Shankar Mishra's lawyer claiming that the complainant herself urinated.

This is the first time in the case that Shankar Mishra's lawyer brought out this new argument in which it was contested that Shankar Mishra was not the accused. The complainant, a Kathak dancer, might have some incontinence problems. Earlier, Shankar Mishra's father claimed that he did not urinate on the complainant.

He’s truly a pervert and so is his legal team. https://t.co/CG6jUJT8eR — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 13, 2023

The latest argument in the Shankar Mishra urination case triggered a volley of reactions as several Kathak dancers objected to the claim of the 'incontinence' issue linked with Kathak. The statement that many Kathak dancers suffer from incontinence issues as claimed by Shankar Mishra's lawyer is an insult to all Kathak dancers, they said.

Several arguments have been put forth by Shankar Mishra's lawyers, including Ishanee Sharma, Akshat Bajpai and Ramesh Gupta in the urination case.

The seating arrangement on the Air India plane was as such that it was not possible for Shankar Mishra to go to the complainant's seat and urinate, the lawyers said asking why other passengers sitting around the complainant did not make any such complaint and why there was no eye-witness to the incident.

After the November incident came to light, Shankar Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru and he was sacked from his job. Several BJP leaders raised questions over why his case grabbed so much attention while two other urination cases reported after this one were treated differently.

Shankar Mishra's counsel Ramesh Gupta on Friday said the police and the press have turned this case into a joke, removed Mishra from his job and called him an absconder.

