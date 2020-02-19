‘Shankhnaad’, dance performances to welcome Trumps at Ahmedabad airport

india

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:58 IST

When US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Ahmedabad airport next week, they will be welcomed by a ‘Shankhnaad’ recital or playing of the conches along with dance performances, the Gujarat government said.

Around 19 artists will be perform the ‘Shankhnaad’ as soon as Trump emerges out of Air Force One, the official aircraft of the US president, on their arrival. The entire airport area will reverberate with conch tunes believed to be the sound of the ‘Brahmnaad’.

Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

The Trumps will be welcomed in traditional Gujarati style. Right from Air Force One, six dance troupes along both sides of the 150 feet wide red carpet, will perform ‘Beda Nritya’, ‘Janaviya Dhol’, ‘Par Beda dance’, ‘Dhol Bhoongli Shehnai’, ‘Phool Mandavi’, ‘Jaagwali ladies’ comprising 116 artists.

Besides that, on the sprawling lawns across the airport, 256 artists from 14 troupes will perform dances depicting traditional culture of Gujarat. “The US President will be directly flying to Ahmedabad right from Washington. More than one lakh people will be attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. This will be a historical event for Gujarat,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“The preparations for the Trump-Modi roadshow are almost over. We are taking special care to ensure that there are no glitches or lapses in the welcome of Trump,” added Rupani.