e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Shankhnaad’, dance performances to welcome Trumps at Ahmedabad airport

‘Shankhnaad’, dance performances to welcome Trumps at Ahmedabad airport

The Trumps will be welcomed in traditional Gujarati style. Right from Air Force One, six dance troupes along both sides of the 150 feet wide red carpet, will perform ‘Beda Nritya’, ‘Janaviya Dhol’, ‘Par Beda dance’, ‘Dhol Bhoongli Shehnai’, ‘Phool Mandavi’, ‘Jaagwali ladies’ comprising 116 artists.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Ahmedabad
A hoarding with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ahead of Trump's visit, in Ahmedabad, February 18, 2020.
A hoarding with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ahead of Trump's visit, in Ahmedabad, February 18, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

When US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Ahmedabad airport next week, they will be welcomed by a ‘Shankhnaad’ recital or playing of the conches along with dance performances, the Gujarat government said.

Around 19 artists will be perform the ‘Shankhnaad’ as soon as Trump emerges out of Air Force One, the official aircraft of the US president, on their arrival. The entire airport area will reverberate with conch tunes believed to be the sound of the ‘Brahmnaad’.

Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

The Trumps will be welcomed in traditional Gujarati style. Right from Air Force One, six dance troupes along both sides of the 150 feet wide red carpet, will perform ‘Beda Nritya’, ‘Janaviya Dhol’, ‘Par Beda dance’, ‘Dhol Bhoongli Shehnai’, ‘Phool Mandavi’, ‘Jaagwali ladies’ comprising 116 artists.

Besides that, on the sprawling lawns across the airport, 256 artists from 14 troupes will perform dances depicting traditional culture of Gujarat. “The US President will be directly flying to Ahmedabad right from Washington. More than one lakh people will be attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. This will be a historical event for Gujarat,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“The preparations for the Trump-Modi roadshow are almost over. We are taking special care to ensure that there are no glitches or lapses in the welcome of Trump,” added Rupani.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news