Sharad Pawar lauds ‘Operation Sindoor’, says ‘India sent clear message to world’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday extended his support for ‘Operation Sindoor’, stating that India has sent a clear signal to the world about its willingness to act decisively against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar. (Photo from X)

Speaking to the media in Pune, Pawar said no country can remain silent following a brutal attack such as the Pahalgam terror attack in J&K on April 22, and India’s response has made it clear that it will not tolerate such provocations.

Indian forces launched precision missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine “terror infrastructure sites” in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including key bases associated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

“The killings of innocent civilians last month created an atmosphere of unrest. No sovereign nation can simply watch in silence. The response had to be measured but firm,” Pawar, who served as the Union defence minister in the 1990s, said.

He added that the strikes were specifically aimed at terror camps operating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, many of which also house weapons and ammunition.

“These camps were being supported by Pakistan. India’s targeted action has sent out a strong message internationally that it is ready to act,” Pawar said.

Commenting on the symbolic name of the operation, Pawar said the title ‘Operation Sindoor’ was apt, given the lives lost in the attack.

“Many women lost their husbands in the Pahalgam tragedy. This action was essential to show that such violence will not be ignored. India will hit back in a way that neutralizes terror threats without causing civilian harm,” he said.

Pawar also backed steps such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as part of India’s punitive diplomatic pressure on Pakistan, terming such moves “appropriate” and “necessary.”

He acknowledged that there was some public mistrust directed toward Kashmiris in the wake of the Pahalgam attack but stressed that many Kashmiris had come forward to denounce the violence. “It is important to recognise that Kashmiris themselves strongly condemned the attack,” he noted.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar had earlier praised the Indian armed forces for their swift and effective response. “Congratulations to our soldiers for a fitting response to the Pahalgam attack. The nation is proud of their bravery and commitment to protecting our sovereignty,” he wrote.

He said it was crucial for the central leadership and all political parties to offer full support to the Indian Air Force. “This is a time for national unity,” Pawar said.

When asked about international reactions, he noted that countries like the United States and Japan had expressed their support for India. However, he also acknowledged concerns regarding China’s stance, saying, “India has every right to defend its territorial integrity. While China has taken a different position, we must continue to safeguard our national interest.”

On the possibility of retaliation from Pakistan, Pawar declined to speculate but cautioned that India should remain alert. “There’s no need to make assumptions. Pakistan understands its limits — and also knows India’s capabilities,” he said.

He further pointed out that the Indian Air Force had chosen its targets carefully to avoid civilian casualties, focusing solely on well-established terror camps.

Pawar reiterated that his party fully supports the central government’s actions.