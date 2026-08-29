‘They will kill me’: Woman, newborn die after delivery in MP's Rewa; video shows she was screaming for help

A 25‑year‑old woman died allegedly during her first delivery at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (GMH), in Rewa along with her unborn child, in a case that has triggered outrage after a disturbing video of the woman surfaced. The woman, identified as Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Baikunthpur village, was seen hours before her death walking out of the ward, crying, screaming, and pleading for help. In the video, she was seen telling her mother that If this kind of treatment continues, they will kill her. (Representational)

The woman, identified as Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Baikunthpur village, was seen hours before her death walking out of the ward, crying, screaming, and pleading for help. In the video, she was seen telling her mother that if this kind of treatment continues, they will kill her.

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Two doctors suspended Nursing staff were seen trying to restrain and pacify her, while one staff member was heard asking, “Have you gone mad?” Kalpana died shortly afterward.

In response to the video, the dean Dr Sunil Agrawal suspended two doctors Dr Sonal Agrawal from the department of obstetrics and gynecology and Dr Nidhi Pandey from the department of anesthesiology along with two nursing staff.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra said, “The woman’s condition was poor from the beginning. She had undergone check‑ups only twice during her pregnancy at a private hospital and may have suffered from high blood pressure, which caused panic.”

Kalpana’s father, Ramsharan Mishra, said, “The daughter was active until shortly before her death. She was neither in a coma nor on oxygen support. She died because of negligence in the treatment.”

He demanded action against the hospital administration. An inquiry has been ordered to know the cause of death.