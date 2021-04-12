IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar's gallbladder surgery 'successful', says NCP's Nawab Malik
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
india news

Sharad Pawar's gallbladder surgery 'successful', says NCP's Nawab Malik

The surgery was conducted at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:26 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent a successful gallbladder surgery on Monday, party spokesperson Nawab Malik said. The surgery was conducted at Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

"A successful Laparoscopy surgery was conducted today on our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb's Gall Bladder by Dr. Balsara. He is in stable health and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai," Nawab Malik tweeted.

Last month, the NCP chief underwent a medical procedure after which he was advised to rest for seven days, according to Malik. "It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days," he said.







SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP