    Sharad Pawar taken to Pune hospital over throat infection

    A close aide said the NCP (SP) chief was being taken to Ruby Hall Clinic as he is suffering from a throat infection and cough, reported news agency PTI

    Updated on: Feb 09, 2026 3:41 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Former Union minister Sharad Pawar, 85, has been taken to a hospital in Pune from his residence in Baramati on Monday afternoon following complaints related to the throat as well as coughing.

    NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar is a cancer survivor. (PTI File Photo)
    The NCP (SP) chief's nephew, Shrinivas Pawar, said Pawar had been coughing persistently since last night and appeared to have chest congestion, following which he was taken to Pune for hospitalisation.

    Pawar has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic.

    His wife Pratibha, daughter Supriya Sule, and son-in-law Sadanand Sule have also arrived at the hospital.

    Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant confirmed the development. "Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr Grant said.

    Sharad Pawar is a survivor of oral cancer, which was diagnosed in the late 1990s. He underwent multiple surgeries in the US and in India to treat the condition.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

