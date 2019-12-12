Sharad Pawar turns 79, NCP to celebrate birthday as ‘gratitude day for farmers’

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:11 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and senior politician Sharad Pawar turned 79 on Thursday and his party has decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘gratitude day for farmers’.

NCP workers have collected a sum of Rs 80 lakh which will be distributed among farmers affected by crop damage due to unseasonal rains.

Pawar, the veteran of many political battles, was at the centre of Maharashtra politics when he brought three parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — together to form a coalition government to prevent BJP from returning to power in the state.

He is also said to be the one who convinced Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Maharashtra chief minister so as to bring stability to the government.

Hundreds of party workers have reached Mumbai to wish Pawar. He will be meeting his followers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point in Mumbai. NCP has organised social events to celebrate the party chief’s birthday. A speech competition with ‘A great leader of change’ as its subject has been organised across districts in the state. In Mumbai, party workers will distribute fruits to patients in hospitals and undertake cleanliness campaign in the hospital premises.

Wishes from all corners have also started pouring in for the former defence minister, who was also three-time chief minister of Maharashtra. His daughter and Baramati Member of Parliament Supriya Sule was among the first who greeted Pawar.

“Dear Baba, you are our integrated source of energy. You gave us a bright legacy of ideology and the power to walk on it. Baba, I wish countless wishes on your birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life,” Sule tweeted.

Former union minister Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, “Warm & happy birthday wishes for the tallest Maratha leader, iron man, ‘Chanakya ‘ of politics #SharadPawar. He has proven that he is the Maharashtra leader of the nation. His wisdom, experience is inspirational. Wishing you peace, prosperity great health & a long life ahead.”

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said that Pawar is an example of wisdom, leadership and foresight. “Heartfelt Birthday greetings to our visionary leader hon’ble @PawarSpeaks Saheb. You are a role model of selfless giving & you will always be an example of wisdom, leadership & foresight. My prayers for your long & healthy life in the service of our nation,” Patel tweeted.

The day is also marked by the birth anniversary of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. His daughter and former minister Pankaja Munde are holding a mega rally in Beed, home district, in Marathwada where she may air her grievances against some party leaders. The rally is also being used as a platform of dissident leaders such as Eknath Khadse, Vinod Tawde, Prakash Mehta who were sidelined by the party recently. All are expected to remain present on the ocassion.