Shark attacks man in Maharashtra village, beaten to death

A bull shark attacked a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday. The incident took place in Palghar district in the Vaitarna river. Bull Sharks: These powerful predators can be found in the shallow waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans and are known to attack humans if they feel threatened.(Unsplash)

A man named Vickey Govari was fishing in the river when the fish grabbed the man's leg. It nearly bit off the man's leg.

His friends, in a bid to rescue Govari, thrashed the fish to death. The incident took place in Palghar's Manor village.

The fish completely fit off his calf muscle. He was later rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

What is a bull shark?

Bull sharks can live and breed in freshwater. This bull shark was seven feet long and weighed 130 kilograms.

Bull sharks are usually found in the sea but there are reports and evidence of them being found in creeks, rivers and dams several kilometres away from saltwater due to reasons like reduction in prey base due to excessive fishing, being victims of bycatch, degradation and habitat loss, an official told PTI.

Bull sharks are considered a vulnerable species as per the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature).

The fish are among the top sharks facing extinction worldwide.