Shashi Tharoor backtracks days after expressing ‘desire’ to be Kerala CM: ‘Not prepared…’

Days after Shashi Tharoor said he was ‘ready’ to take up the chief ministerial post in Kerala, the Congress leader has not now backtracked from his statement in a latest media interaction. Tharoor, while speaking to the reporters in Kannur, said Saturday he was “not prepared for the role of the chief minister” and that he would continue to work as he has been “doing for 14 years”, news agency ANI reported.

"I am not prepared for the role of the chief minister...there is nothing more to say," Tharoor said.

Previously, the Congress MP had expressed his willingness otherwise. "I am ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," ANI reported quoting Tharoor from a local Malayalam news channel, a few days ago. The state is due for the next assembly election in 2026.

Congress MP Hibi Eden reacting to Tharoor’s statement said earlier that anyone could wish to be the CM but with “high command’s clearance”. "The party should decide who will contest. An MP cannot decide not to contest tomorrow…the party will say if his services are needed more for state politics…," Eden said, emphasising that the party has not yet decided on the next chief ministerial face. “Tharoor may wish. But the party has not appointed him for that. Anyone can want it...whoever it is, they need to be given high command clearance." he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comments come amid a time when the Kerala Congress remains divided over his ‘tours’ and ‘events’, with some leaders alleging him of doing “factional politics” in the state. After reports about Tharoor’s ‘willingness’ to be Kerala CM circulated, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala took a veiled jibe at him on Friday saying, “if someone has stitched a coat for the CM post, they should be ready to leave it behind and work for the success of the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections (due next year)”, PTI reported.

On being asked about it, Tharoor, in an indirect response to Chennithala’s remark replied, “Our Chief Ministers usually don't wear coats...I do not know who stitched the coat and when...You (media) should ask the question to those who made such statements...not to me”.

