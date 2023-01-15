Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor backtracks days after expressing ‘desire’ to be Kerala CM: ‘Not prepared…’

Shashi Tharoor backtracks days after expressing ‘desire’ to be Kerala CM: ‘Not prepared…’

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Previously, the Congress MP had expressed his willingness otherwise. "I am ready for the role…the responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," ANI reported quoting Tharoor from a local Malayalam news channel, a few days ago.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI file)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(ANI file)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Days after Shashi Tharoor said he was ‘ready’ to take up the chief ministerial post in Kerala, the Congress leader has not now backtracked from his statement in a latest media interaction. Tharoor, while speaking to the reporters in Kannur, said Saturday he was “not prepared for the role of the chief minister” and that he would continue to work as he has been “doing for 14 years”, news agency ANI reported.

"I am not prepared for the role of the chief minister...there is nothing more to say," Tharoor said.

Also Read: ‘Entirely possible for BJP to lose majority in 2024’: Shashi Tharoor

Previously, the Congress MP had expressed his willingness otherwise. "I am ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," ANI reported quoting Tharoor from a local Malayalam news channel, a few days ago. The state is due for the next assembly election in 2026.

Congress MP Hibi Eden reacting to Tharoor’s statement said earlier that anyone could wish to be the CM but with “high command’s clearance”. "The party should decide who will contest. An MP cannot decide not to contest tomorrow…the party will say if his services are needed more for state politics…," Eden said, emphasising that the party has not yet decided on the next chief ministerial face. “Tharoor may wish. But the party has not appointed him for that. Anyone can want it...whoever it is, they need to be given high command clearance." he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor, man of words and many independent moves

The Thiruvananthapuram MP’s comments come amid a time when the Kerala Congress remains divided over his ‘tours’ and ‘events’, with some leaders alleging him of doing “factional politics” in the state. After reports about Tharoor’s ‘willingness’ to be Kerala CM circulated, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala took a veiled jibe at him on Friday saying, “if someone has stitched a coat for the CM post, they should be ready to leave it behind and work for the success of the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections (due next year)”, PTI reported.

On being asked about it, Tharoor, in an indirect response to Chennithala’s remark replied, “Our Chief Ministers usually don't wear coats...I do not know who stitched the coat and when...You (media) should ask the question to those who made such statements...not to me”.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
shashi tharoor kerala congress + 1 more
shashi tharoor kerala congress

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out