Mon, Aug 18, 2025
'Shashi Tharoor in a saree’: Priyanka Chaturvedi shares clip, Congress MP responds with humour

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 02:57 pm IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi humorously said she enjoys irritating people who are overly invested in her movements.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor found himself in the spotlight in a humorous exchange with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on a podcast.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (left) with Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (right)(PTI )
When asked in an ANI news agency podcast with Smita Prakash about posting pictures with Prime Minister Modi and anticipating public reactions, Chaturvedi quipped, “I sometimes love irritating people, because they are so invested in my life, where is she going next, where’s she going next?”

Prakash then joked, “You’re basically Shashi Tharoor in a saree.”

Chaturvedi laughed, saying, “I don’t know whether that is a compliment for Shashi or for me, but I am going to tell Shashi.”

The clip was later shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Chaturvedi, drew a witty response from Tharoor, “Thanks Priyanka. I consider myself flattered either way.”

Priyanka Chaturvedi said she first shared her picture with Narendra Modi on Instagram, which then spread on X and other platforms. She recounted in a funny, imitating tone, “We had said she went on the Parliament delegation, and it happened there.”

Chaturvedi was part of the Group-2 delegation led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad that visited European nations to highlight India’s stance against terrorism.

The visit came shortly after India conducted Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

She also criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying public trust in the poll body is waning.

“Day by day, new names are being added and removed from the rolls. Now, the system has been exposed. We have seen their press conference, and the language used was deeply unfortunate. Today, people no longer trust the Election Commission. The public will surely ask why their confidence is not being earned. It seems the Commission is focused only on winning the BJP’s trust,” the leader told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

