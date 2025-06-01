Shashi Tharoor on Congress criticism over anti-terror delegation: 'Can't dwell on it'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he cannot afford to dwell on the criticism going on back in India, including from his party, against him over leading an all-party delegation which is carrying out government's an anti-terror outreach in foreign countries. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is leading an all-party delegation to the Americas. (ANI)

Shashi Tharoor is in the Brazil leg of his all-party delegation's visit to the Americas.

After visiting Panama Guyana and Colombia, Shashi Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Brazil on Sunday in an effort of India's global outreach to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Brazil visit, the all-party delegation will be heading to the United States next week.

When asked for comments on the criticism going on in India, even within his (Congress) party against him, Shashi Tharoor said he feels this is a time for them to focus on their mission".

“Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments, criticisms. But I think at this point, we can't afford to dwell on it, when we get back to India, no doubt we have a chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, and media there. But right now we're focused on the countries we're coming to and getting the message out to the people here,” news agency ANI quote Shashi Tharoor as saying.

Congress on Tharoor's delegation task

Congress had not happily welcomed Shashi Tharoor's appointment by the government for the all-party delegation task, saying that the names party gave for selection for the campaign were ignored by Centre.

Earlier this week, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a controversial remark stating, "Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming." The remarks got a sharp response from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who strongly condemned the statement, calling it "shameful, condemnable, and senseless."

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla urged the Privileges Committee of Parliament to take immediate cognisance and initiate action against Ramesh.

"This is the most shameful, condemnable, and senseless statement. The Privileges Committee of the Parliament should immediately take cognisance of this and take action," ANI quoted Poonawalla as saying on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Jairam Ramesh took another jibe at the Central government for sending out parliamentarians across the world while the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack are “roaming around.”