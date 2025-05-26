Shashi Tharoor's stern warning to Pakistan from Guyana: 'Can't get away with impunity after killing civilians'

In a stern message against Pakistan's support for cross-border terrorism, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in Guyana on Sunday that India will never allow anybody to "get away with impunity" after killing its civilians. The Kerala politician, who is spearheading a multi-party delegation formed to apprise the world of New Delhi's tough stance against Islamabad's overt backing of cross-border terrorism, said India won't stop at bringing "evil killers to justice" but will also challenge those financing, training and equipping terrorists. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor meets the former president of Guyana and current vice-president, Bharrat Jagdeo, in the presidential Palace, Georgetown.(PTI)

"Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil," Tharoor, who arrived in Georgetown after a tour to the United States, said on Sunday.

Highlighting that India has been suffering from terrorism for four decades, he said that New Delhi has reached a point of "resolved determination" against terrorism.

Also read: 'I don't work for government': What Shashi Tharoor said on Pahalgam terror attack in US

"We will never let anybody believe they can just walk across the border and kill our civilians or kill anybody in our country and get away with impunity... We feel we have to show them there is a price to be paid. That is the message that the government of India is sending and that all of us are echoing, which is that for us, the time has come for a new normal against terrorism," he added.

Shashi Tharoor also urged the Indian diaspora in Guyana to support India's resolve against Pakistan-based terrorism.

"We are seeking all of you to join us in expressing support, in strength, in resolve, and in response to this kind of action if it happens again in the future. So this is the purpose of our trip," he added.

Who are the members of Shashi Tharoor's delegation?

Shashi Tharoor's delegation comprises Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Operation Sindoor

The delegation is also informing the world about the facts of India's recent Operation Sindoor.

Under the operation, India destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Indian armed forces later warded off Pakistan's attacks on India's civilians and military infrastructure. They also badly damaged Pakistan's strategically indispensable air bases with precision strikes.

What Guyana's leaders said on India's campaign against terrorism

Guyana's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister Mark Phillips reiterated their country's unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism.

"The delegation called on Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of Guyana. The delegation elaborated on India‘s position on Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the Indus Waters Treaty, underlining India‘s resolute policy of zero tolerance for terrorism," the high commission of India in Georgetown posted on X.

"Hon‘ble VP reiterated Guyana‘s unwavering support to India‘s fight against terrorism," it added.

With inputs from ANI, PTI