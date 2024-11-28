Shashi Tharoor on Hindu monk's arrest in Bangladesh: ‘Grave and troubling’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday called the arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Das and reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh “grave and troubling". Shashi Tharoor termed the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh as grave and troubling(HT_PRINT)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shashi Tharoor said, “All Indians are concerned about our neighbour’s wellbeing. It’s not just the foreign ministry but all Indian citizens who are worried about these reports.”

Shashi Tharoor emphasised the need for vigilance over the situation, which has sparked widespread concern in India.

The Congress MP's comments come after violence first erupted in Bangladesh's Chattogram district after former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das was arrested on grounds of sedition. His arrest has raised concerns about the treatment of Hindus, who are a minority in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Das's arrest sparked massive violence in Dhaka as well, leaving one public prosecutor dead, and causing multiple clashes between security forces and Hindu protestors.

The Indian government issued a statement on Chinmoy Das's arrest and said, “It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.”

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry responded to India raising concerns over the treatment of the Hindu minority and expressed hurt at their intentions behind the arrest being “mis-interpreted”.

They stated that the arrest had nothing to do with Das being from a religious minority and said that their judiciary, as a free and fair body, would act proportionately.

The Bangladeshi foreign ministry also re-affirmed that every citizen of the country, regardless of their religious identity, has the "right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance".