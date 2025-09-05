Shashi Tharoor on Kerala youth Congress leader's 'custodial torture': ‘It’s inhuman, not just unlawful'

Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday described as “deeply disturbing” the alleged custodial violence against the party’s youth wing leader VS Sujith by Kunnamkulam Police, an incident that occurred two years ago but has resurfaced after CCTV footage of the assault emerged. Shashi Tharoor said assaulting a citizen for questioning police threats is not just unlawful, “it is inhuman”.(ANI and X/@ShashiTharoor)

Shashi Tharoor said that assaulting a citizen for questioning police threats is not only unlawful but also “inhuman.”

“Such officers, who violate the very principles of justice and dignity, have no place in the police force,” Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X on Friday, adding that the officers in question have “forfeited the moral right to continue in service.”

Demanding action by the chief minister and the home department, Tharoor said "silence cannot be the shield for such brutality”.

The Congress has stepped up its demand for action in the matter since Thursday, with leader of the opposition in the Kerala assembly, VD Satheesan, sending a letter to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to dismiss from service the officers involved.

What does CCTV footage show

The CCTV footage being shared by party leaders shows youth Congress Chovannur mandalam president VS Sujith being escorted inside the police station from a vehicle and then being repeated slapped and punched.

The CCTV footage surfaced on Wednesday.

Congress leader VD Satheesan alleged in his letter that despite Supreme Court rulings against custodial torture, senior officers allegedly tried to protect those involved by omitting key names from the charge sheet and concealing reports.

"The incident came to light only after the footage was obtained through the Right to Information Act," Satheesan said, demanding that the officers be dismissed and that criminal action be taken against them.

Earlier on Thursday, senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph, Chalakudy MP Benny Behnan, and TN Prathapan met Sujith, who alleged that the accused policemen had even offered him ₹20 lakh to settle the case.

"The CCTV footage was obtained only after a prolonged legal battle under the Right to Information Act. There were attempts to suppress the case, and only minor offences were charged. These officials are still in service, and no strict action has been taken against them," PTI news agency quoted Sujith as saying.

Meanwhile, youth Congress workers in Malappuram carried out a protest march to the residence of sub-inspector Nuhman, one of the accused.

The march turned violent after protesters tried to jump barricades put up by police, resulting in a lathi charge that left several injured.

Nuhman was not at his residence and is currently staying at the police quarters in Thrissur, as per he PTI report.