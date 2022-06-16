Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor's 'shabashi' for musician Vishal Dadlani amid Prophet row. Here's why
Shashi Tharoor's 'shabashi' for musician Vishal Dadlani amid Prophet row. Here's why

Musician Vishal Dadlani on Thursday apologised for the ugly nature of Indian politics and told Muslims that they don't have to prove their patriotism. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor applauded Dadlani's message. 
Vishal Dadlani on Thursday apologised to all Muslims in India. 
Published on Jun 16, 2022 04:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood musician Vishal Dadlani on Thursday apologised to the Muslims of India and all Indians amid the ongoing row over former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad. In a tweet, the musician said he is truly sorry for the 'ugly nature' of Indian politics which will keep on dividing the people of India into smaller groups until everyone becomes alone. The tweet went viral and praise came from a politician - Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Also Read: Ranchi prophet row protests: Top cop gets notice for putting up suspects posters

Tharoor stood by Vishal Dadlani's statement and applauded him for speaking for the 'vast silent majority'.

 

Vishal Dadlani who has been a vocal critic of the BJP on Thursday tweeted, "I want to say this to Indian Muslims on behalf of a majority of Indian Hindus. You are seen & heard, loved & treasured. Your pain is our pain. Your patriotism is not in question, your identity is not a threat to India or to anyone else's religion. We are one Nation, one family."

All these divisive politics are for personal gains, the musician said, adding, "I also want to say this to all Indians. I'm truly sorry about the ugly nature of Indian politics, that will happily divide us into smaller & smaller groups, until we each stand alone. They are all doing that for personal gain, not for the people. Don't let them win."

Violent protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on Friday demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma who made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad at a live television debate. The party suspended her from primary membership but that did not put a lid on the controversy. Following protests, the UP government started bulldozing the house of the riot-accused.

shashi tharoor vishal dadlani nupur sharma + 1 more
