Shashi Tharoor slams AI, deepfake videos of him as ‘fake news’, defines ‘rule of thumb’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decried the circulation of purported deepfake videos that show him saying things he "never said". He asserted that any statement not posted on his social media handle or on the interviewer/platform is "fake news". Shashi Tharoor had earlier expressed discontent over the Modi government not taking lead in mediating peace efforts in the US-Iran war, but he never backed Pakistan's diplomacy. (PTI)

Several manipulated videos allegedly surfaced on social media, falsely claiming that Tharoor criticised the government and supported Pakistan's foreign policy amid the ongoing US-Iran war. However, the Congress MP didn't directly reference these claims in his statement on AI-generated clips. Follow Iran-US war news live updates

While Tharoor expressed displeasure with the Centre's lack of initiative in spearheading peace between Iran and the United States, the leader has never been reported to have backed Pakistan's foreign policy.

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In a post on X, Tharoor said, "There are an alarming number of deepfake videos circulating of me, with convincing-sounding AI-generated voice-overs over genuine footage of old interviews, having "me" saying things I have never said."

He expressed discontent with the extent to which users on social media have fallen for the purported manipulated videos, believing that the Congress leader made such remarks.

"Disappointed that so many on social media are believing these lies and issuing baseless comments attacking me for purported views that I have not expressed," Tharoor added.