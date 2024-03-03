Shatrughan Sinha speaks up on Pawan Singh controversy: ‘I've heard that…’

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh's withdrawal of his candidature from West Bengal’s Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. On Saturday, BJP had named Singh in its list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, Singh has said that he wouldn't be able to contest the elections from Asansol. Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha(ANI)

“I don’t know him personally but have heard that he is a great artist and singer. Some of our people know him very well. It's their (BJP's) internal affair,” said Sinha as quoted by news agency PTI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| Meet Pawan Singh, controversial Bhojpuri singer who refused to contest from Asansol on BJP ticket

Pawan Singh thanked the top leadership of the BJP while announcing his inability to contest the elections from Asansol. In a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Sunday, he tagged BJP president JP Nadda and tweeted: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol but due to some reason I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol…"

Singh's withdrawal of his candidature comes after TMC launched an online campaign against him alleging that he stars in "sexist misogynist videos". Several TMC leaders, including Saket Gokhale, Sagarika Ghose and Babul Supriyo tweeted against Singh alleging that his candidature insults women in Bengal.

ALSO READ| PM Modi contributes ₹2,000 to BJP; urges donations for ‘nation-building’

After the Bhojpuri actor-singer withdrew his name, TMC leader Ghose credited the party's campaign for the development. She also targeted the BJP and alleged that the party's women empowerment call in Bengal has been exposed.

"Breaking news. @AITCofficial impact! @BJP4India Asansol candidate withdraws after huge backlash on the candidate's sexist misogynist videos. The @BJP4India's "nari shakti" call in Bengal now lies in tatters, revealed for what it is--hollow & meaningless," posted Ghose on X (formerly Twitter).