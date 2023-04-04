Arrogant dynast…': BJP rips into Rahul after fresh back-and-forth with reporter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed his anger towards the media for asking questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations that his party was trying to pressure the judiciary. He also criticised the government over the Adani issue. The ex-MP arrived at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the national capital to attend a meeting ahead of the announcement of the next list of party candidates for the Karnataka assembly election. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

When was he asked about the allegations put up by BJP on Congress's "pressuring" judiciary, a seemingly annoyed Gandhi replied, “Why do you always say what the BJP is saying...every time you say what the BJP is saying.”

He added, “There is a very simple thing. Who does the ₹20,000 crore in the shell companies of Adani, belong to? These are benami, whose is it?”

Along with him, several party leaders like DK Shivakumar, Verrappa Moily, Randeep Surjewala, DK Suresh, Priyank Kharge and Mohsina Kidwai also reached the AICC headquarters.

The BJP had earlier attacked Gandhi for reaching a Surat sessions court on Monday along with many party leaders accusing it of “pressuring” the judiciary.

Gandhi along with several senior party leaders went to the Gujarat court to file an appeal against his March 23 conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

He was accompanied by his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi. Along with her, the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh too came to the court.

Hitting back at Gandhi for allegedly attacking the media, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said once again “this arrogant dynast Rahul Gandhi shoots the messenger”.

“Question to Rahul: BJP is saying you are pressuring judiciary. Rahul Gandhi: Why do you say what BJP says. Once again this arrogant dynast Rahul Gandhi shoots the messenger. After Hawa Nikal Di jibe now Rahul again attacks media for asking a legitimate question,” Poonawalla tweeted.

“Does this man have any idea how journalists do ask questions raised from one side to the other ! That’s how media works. But this man is an entitled brat and his family has a history of censoring Media ! First pressure judiciary now media Who do you think you are ? This is a democracy not your Raj Gharana,” he added.

Last month, Gandhi lost his cool on a journalist and asked him to be a "better pressman". “Don’t pretend to be a pressman. Why don’t you ask better questions? It is very clear that you work for the BJP. Why don’t you ask me questions with a better approach?" Gandhi said at a press conference.

“Kyun hawa nikal gayi?" Gandhi asked after his remarks while smiling.

