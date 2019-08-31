Shia body stakes claim on share of Ayodhya site

india

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 03:37 IST

The Shia Wakf Board on Friday claimed a share of the 2..77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya and told the top court it was ready to forgo that share to the Hindus for a temple.

Appearing for the Shia Wakf Board, senior advocate MC Dhingra, recalling the 2010 Allahabad HC verdict, told a five-judge bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi that the ruling only said the share be given to Muslims, and not specifically to Sunnis.

Dhingra said the HC, while dividing the land, had given one third share to Muslims and not to Sunni Wakf Board and hence, it wanted to give its share to Hindus on grounds that the Babri mosque was a Shia property.

Dhingra argued the property was registered as Sunni Wakf without giving notice to Shias and the Shia Board lost the 1946 case on very “slim grounds” .

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 03:37 IST