Shimla, A private school here in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Monday withdrew its decision asking students to wear 'kurta-pajama' with a small cap and bring 'roti' roll with 'paneer', 'sevaiyan' and dry fruits for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after it sparked a row. Shimla school withdraws pre-Eid celebration directive after threat from right-wing group

The school was forced to roll back its decision after a local right-wing organisation, Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti, warned to hold protest outside the educational institution. Some religious outfits and commoners also expressed their concern over the matter on social media.

The private English-medium school issued the directions to the students for March 28, the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

However, the decision did not go well with the Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti which termed the directions as against the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. It warned to "gherao" the school and take legal action against it if the decision was not withdrawn.

Members of the Samiti alleged that an attempt was "unfortunately" being made to promote Islam in Himachal Pradesh and warned to launch an agitation if the decision was not taken back.

The school authorities withdrew its decision and said "safety and well-being of our children is our highest priority".

They said, "The planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for classes nursery to 2 was a part of their efforts to help young students appreciate India's cultural diversity just as we celebrate Holi, Diwali and Christmas."

"It was intended purely as a cultural learning experience, with no religious rituals and enforcement and participation was entirely voluntary," a communique to the parents said.

In view of the recent misrepresentation and concern around potential disruption, the school has decided to withdraw the event to maintain peace and secure the environment and the students should attend the school in regular uniform as usual, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.