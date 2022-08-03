Home / India News / Shinde faction can't claim to be original party: Kapil Sibal argues in Supreme Court for Uddhav group

Shinde faction can't claim to be original party: Kapil Sibal argues in Supreme Court for Uddhav group

india news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Arguing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction, senior advocate Kapil Sibal in the Supreme Court said a political party is decided by the Election Commission. 'You can't declare a political party sitting in Guwahati," he said.
Eknath Shinde versus Uddhav Thackeray in the Supreme Court. 
ByHT News Desk

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, in the Supreme Cpurt argued that the Eknath Shinde faction can not claim to be the original party.

"You can't claim that you are the political party. And you say you are the political party sitting in Guwahati. Political party is decided by the Election Commission. You can't declare sitting in Guwahati.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Uddhav side, said, the only defence available to the Eknath Shinde camp is a merger with the BJP which they are not claiming.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli heard the petitions filed by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde faction and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray faction -- over the political crisis.

Appearing for the Eknath Shinde faction, Harish Salve said, "In India, we confuse political party with some leaders. I belong to Shiv Sena. My chief minister refuses to meet me...I want change of CM. This is not anti-party, this is intra-party."

"If there are a larger number of MLAs who are not satisfied with the way Chief Minister is functioning and want a change, why can they not say that there should be fresh leadership contest?" Salve said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
