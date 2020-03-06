Shiv Sena MLA writes to PM Modi, asks for 1 party member in Ram Mandir Trust

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 18:07 IST

Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to nominate at least one Shiv Sena member as a trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust.

He also reminded the prime minister on Friday to take into account the contribution made by the Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray to the long drawn Ram Mandir movement.

Ahead of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to the city of Ayodhya on Saturday, Shiv Sena party workers have started arriving in the city in large numbers.

A special train bringing Shiv Sena party workers from Mumbai will reach Ayodhya on Friday evening while party workers from various districts in Uttar Pradesh have started reaching Ayodhya.

The Maharashtra chief minister will be in Ayodhya on Saturday to offer prayers after completing 100 days in office. He is expected to be accompanied by wife Rashmi Thackeray and son and Cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray.

Thackeray had assumed charge as chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019, as part of a coalition government comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Shiv Sena chief will be visiting Ayodhya barely a month after the BJP government at the Centre set up a trust to supervise the construction of a Ram Temple in the city.

According to a statement by the Maharashtra unit of the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray family would be arriving in Ayodhya on Saturday morning and would visit the Ram Janambhoomi temple site to offer prayers.

The Maharashtra chief minister may also address the media before returning to Mumbai.

The newly formed trust set up by the government that will oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has already begun work on shifting an idol of the Hindu god from a makeshift tent, where it had been kept for the last 30 years.