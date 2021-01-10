Shiv Sena’s latest attack on PM Narendra Modi has reference to Ratan Tata
- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut wrote in his column that the Narendra Modi-led Central government was unfair to the farmers agitating against the farm laws in bitter cold.
The Shiv Sena has once again condemned the Narendra Modi-led Central government for its alleged antipathy for the farmer’s agitation and called the existing situation, emergency-like.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in his weekly column Rokthok, said it was regrettable that while the 83-year-old industrialist, Ratan Tata, could go to Pune to inquire about the health of his former employee, the government was being insensitive to the protesting farmers.
“The farmers have been protesting in shivering cold at the Punjab border. 57 farmers have already lost their lives but there is not a single word of sympathy from the inhuman government. In contrast, Ratan Tata goes to Pune and meets the family of one of his former ailing employees in their small house,” he added.
Raut alleged that PM Modi’s actions had reduced the significance of the Parliament and concentrated power in his hands. “In the last few years, we have witnessed many constitutional amendments but the government is not ready to repeal the farm laws despite the protests since the last 45 days. They are not even ready to discuss the issue in parliament. This is akin to the emergency,” he added.
He alleged that the ruling party’s preparations for the 2024 Parliamentary elections have already begun with finishing off political opponents using central agencies.
Recently, Raut’s wife Varsha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.
